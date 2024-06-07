Nota AI and Advantech Sign Strategic MOU to Pioneer On-Device GenAI Market

Loading... Loading...

Nota AI and Advantech sign MOU for edge AI collaboration.

Partnership focuses on generative AI at the edge.

Joint marketing and sales activities planned to expand market share.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI model optimization technology company Nota AI® (Nota Inc.) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global industrial AIoT leader Advantech to collaborate in the burgeoning field of edge AI. This agreement marks a significant step forward for both companies as they aim to develop generative AI solutions at the edge and expand the application of edge AI across various industrial sectors, including smart cities and transportation.

Nota AI specializes in hardware-aware AI model optimization and generative AI. Through its proprietary platform NetsPresso®, Nota AI enables the lightweighting and optimization of AI models, enhancing their applicability across diverse industrial fields. The company has gained particular attention in sectors such as AIoT, smart factories, intelligent transportation systems, and smart cities.

Advantech is a global leader in industrial computer and IoT solutions, offering innovative hardware and software across a range of industries, including smart factories, smart cities, and smart transportation. The company focuses on utilizing advanced technologies such as edge computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G to develop cutting-edge solutions. As an eco-partner in the edge AI field, Advantech fosters ecosystems through partnerships with various AI specialized companies.

Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, "The collaboration with Advantech is expected to extend the application of Nota AI's technology to a broader range of industrial fields. We will strive to meet the diverse needs of our customers through optimized edge AI solutions."

Charlie Chung, General Manager of Advantech Korea, added, "This collaboration will significantly enhance our ability to provide optimal solutions to our customers by combining edge computing hardware with Nota AI's optimized AI algorithms. We are committed to broadening our market presence through ongoing innovation."

With the signing of this MOU, Nota AI and Advantech plan to initiate various projects that apply edge AI solutions across multiple industries. Additionally, both companies aim to expand their market share through joint marketing and sales activities.

Nota AI recently showcased its innovative technologies at the 2024 Embedded Vision Summit in San Jose, California. The company highlighted the capabilities of its generative AI technology at the edge and its flagship solution, NetsPresso, which supports devices from NVIDIA, Raspberry Pi, Renesas, and others, as well as the Arm IP. Visitors experienced a prototype demo of Nota AI's Vision Language Model (VLM) at the booth. At NVIDIA GTC 2024 in March, Nota AI demonstrated its VLM application, showing how generative AI can automatically detect road traffic anomalies, reducing human intervention and streamlining workflows to improve traffic management efficiency. Additionally, Nota AI will participate in COMPUTEX from June 4th to 7th, demonstrating the synergy between NetsPresso and the Arm IP.

SOURCE Nota AI