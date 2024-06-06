Akima and AECOM Awarded Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract with U.S. Navy

Loading... Loading...

HERNDON, Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima, a premier provider of products and services to the federal government, announced today that a joint venture between subsidiary, Akima Support Operations and infrastructure consulting firm AECOM, has been awarded a position on the Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract (GCSMAC) by the United States Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a potential 8.5-year period of performance and a total contract value of $2 billion if all options are exercised.

Under this contract, the joint venture will compete for the ability to quickly deliver short-term facility support services in response to natural disasters, humanitarian efforts or military actions. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world, including remote locations.

"Akima recognizes the vital importance of the U.S. Navy's mission in ensuring global safety and security," said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "This award demonstrates the expertise and deep resources that Akima and AECOM bring to ensure the readiness of our military operations worldwide."

Akima has extensive experience providing the critical services required to operate and sustain facilities and equipment of all sizes, including ensuring continuity of service for mission critical assets and infrastructure systems. AECOM has supported the U.S. Navy on complex programs such as NAVFAC Pacific and Atlantic Comprehensive Long-Term Environmental Action Navy (CLEAN), Global Contingency Construction, and numerous planning, architecture/engineering, and environmental services contracts. Together the Akima and AECOM team is ready to mobilize reliable, expert teams to meet the Navy's urgent disaster recovery and infrastructure requirements.

About Akima Support Operations

As an operating company wholly owned by an Alaska Native Corporation, Akima Support Operations (ASO) delivers logistics, facilities maintenance and operations, and support services for mission-critical military installations and civilian agencies around the world. From reliability centered maintenance and repairs, to safety, energy management, and compliance—our innovative approaches save time, money, and deliver enhanced visibility for our customers. To learn more, visit www.akimasupportoperations.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology, facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2023, Akima ranked #34 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list and has remained in the top 70 of Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 list of top federal contractors since 2021. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

