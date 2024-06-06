Driving Experience Reliability in Workplace IT: Cognizant WorkNEXT Workplace Intelligence Powered by Nexthink

Loading... Loading...

Cognizant WorkNEXT™ with Nexthink Dex Ops technology aims to bring intelligence and insights to enterprise IT support and transform digital workplace experience

TEANECK, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant CTSH is teaming up with Nexthink to transform enterprise digital experience operations with Cognizant's WorkNEXT™ platform. Under the agreement, Cognizant will apply its deep expertise in digital workplace services and its portfolio of tools with Nexthink's flagship product, Nexthink Infinity, to create a new joint offering, Cognizant WorkNEXT™ Workplace Intelligence.

Designed to drive improved workplace outcomes for clients across industries, the new joint offering is positioned to deliver a "Total Experience" to clients seeking enterprise digital workplace support against traditional, transactional experience solutions and services. It also aims to provide seamless, reliable experiences across the devices, applications and connectivity provided by workplace IT to reduce operational costs and improve user productivity.

"A great workplace experience leads to better employee engagement, well-being and improved productivity, particularly in light of the rise of hybrid work models," said Anna Elango, EVP and head of Cognizant's Core Technologies and Insights. "In the ongoing mission to attract and retain talent, we believe Cognizant WorkNEXT™ Workplace Intelligence powered by Nexthink will enable businesses to achieve greater workplace experience reliability and move from a reactive posture to pre-emptive resolution of challenges."

Cognizant and Nexthink together aim to transform enterprise IT support towards an intelligence-and-insights-driven posture, leveraging platform features that include:

Experience observability : to measure 100 percent of real-time user end-point experience;

: to measure 100 percent of real-time user end-point experience; Predictive intelligence: early detection of 80-100 percent of end-point performance degradation;

early detection of 80-100 percent of end-point performance degradation; User engagement: proactive notification and remediation of issues to reduce reactive support by 30-40 percent;

proactive notification and remediation of issues to reduce reactive support by 30-40 percent; Automated self-heal: low-code local and backend workflow automations for speedy, automatic issue resolution.

"We are delighted to partner with Cognizant and integrate our digital experience management platform with their WorkNEXT™ suite of services," said Ian Bancroft, Chief Revenue Officer, Nexthink. "Together, we can provide end-to-end solutions for proactive and intelligent IT support that enhance employee satisfaction and productivity, as well as drive improved talent outcomes, efficiency and cost reduction for enterprise clients across industries."

As part of their joint efforts, Cognizant and Nexthink have been supporting Fortive, a provider of essential technologies for workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets, which has embarked on a mission to deliver compelling employee experiences by leveraging modern technology, coupled with the Fortive Business System.

"Nexthink and Cognizant have helped us expedite our understanding of focus areas and collaborate with engineering teams for continuous improvement," said Victor Fetter, Chief Information Officer of Fortive. "These solutions enable us to better serve our global clients, and we are excited about the continued transformation of work experience leveraging Generative AI solutions."

To bring optimal value from the WorkNEXT™ Workplace Intelligence offering, Cognizant has built seamless integrations into its technology stack, which includes WorkNEXT™ AI, WorkNEXT™ AR and WorkNEXT™ DigiHub. It has also built a competency on experience reliability engineering (ERE) that provides holistic digital experience reliability across client enterprise environments.

For more information, visit Cognizant's Digital Workplace Services here.

About Cognizant

Cognizant CTSH engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:





















U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email benjamin.gorelick@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC Name Christina Schneider Email christina.schneider@cognizant.com

India Name Rashmi Vasisht Email rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com



SOURCE Cognizant