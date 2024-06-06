RADCOM Secures Over $45M in New Contracts Since the Beginning of 2024

Loading... Loading...

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. RDCM announced that it has secured over $45 million in new contracts since the beginning of 2024.

This significant achievement validates the company's strategy for growing the business and increasing revenue through RADCOM's innovative solutions, especially with the transition to 5G and cloud-based networks.

Mr. Hilik Itman, RADCOM's interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Securing over $45 million in new contracts strengthens our position as a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for telecom operators, especially for the transition to cloud-based 5G networks. This success highlights our ability to expand our solution deployments and drive the business forward. These achievements emphasize our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers, and we believe this positive momentum will continue throughout the year."

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Contact:

Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-7745062

hadar.rahav@radcom.com

About RADCOM

RADCOM RDCM is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when RADCOM discusses the potential to execute and deliver under new contracts, the validation of the company's strategy for growing the business and increasing revenue through innovative solutions, the ability to further expand its solution deployments and drive the business forward, continued growth, and further delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of RADCOM to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for RADCOM's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with RADCOM's business, reference is made to RADCOM's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. RADCOM does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.