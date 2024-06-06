Freightos' WebCargo Announces Partnership with Thai Airways to Enhance Digital Air Cargo Services and Provide Innovative Payment Solutions

Loading... Loading...

BARCELONA, Spain, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCargo by Freightos CRGO, a leading independent booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, is excited to announce a new partnership with Thai Airways, a key Asian carrier and the national carrier of Thailand. In the coming months, Thai Airways will integrate its cargo capacities into WebCargo's platform, offering real-time booking, pricing, and payment processes. Soon, forwarders will be able to book and pay for air cargo directly with WebCargo Pay, an integrated payment solution that enables more seamless payments and reconciliations.

In its initial phase, this collaboration will leverage Thai Airways' extensive network to some freight forwarders in Australia, Japan, Thailand, and the United Kingdom seeking to book and pay for cargo services on Thai Airways through WebCargo's platform.

"By helping forwarders of different sizes easily book and pay for Thai Airways capacity on WebCargo's platform, we are not only expanding digital access to one of Asia's largest air cargo networks but also continuing our mission to help evolve how cargo bookings and payments are handled," said Manuel Galindo, Chief Revenue Officer of Freightos. "With WebCargo eBooking and Pay, Thai Airways will be able to expand their audience and provide their customers with smooth access to flexible credit and payment options, and to complete their bookings in seconds."

Operating out of its hub in Bangkok, Thai Airways is renowned not only for its comprehensive route network, but also for its commitment to customer service and operational excellence. Chirachet Chanawiset, Head of Cargo & Mail Commercial, Thai Airways Cargo, said, "Thai Airways aims for service of excellence to provide secure and environmentally-responsible air transport solutions. Our collaboration with WebCargo by Freightos is a key milestone in our digital transformation journey. With WebCargo Pay, we are excited to reach a broader audience and empower a wider array of freight forwarders to grow their businesses, easily and securely."

Freight Forwarders interested in booking with Thai Airways can register here .

About WebCargo by Freightos

Freightos® CRGO improves world trade by providing the vendor neutral digital booking platform for international freight. In an industry which till recently was offline, WebCargo® and 7LFreight by Freightos led the Digital Air Cargo revolution. Today over ten thousand freight forwarder offices, including the top twenty global forwarders, place thousands of air cargo eBookings a day on the platform with over fifty airlines. These airlines represent about 2/3rds of global air cargo capacity. Alongside ebooking, freight forwarders use WebCargo and 7LFreight software and data to automate rate management, procurement, pricing and sale of freight services, across all modes, allowing the forwarders to deliver more efficient and more transparent freight services to importers and exporters worldwide.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319256/4496202/Freightos_Logo.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT

Freightos

Tali Aronsky, PR Lead

tali.aronsky@freightos.com

INVESTORS CONTACT

ir@freightos.com

SOURCE Freightos, Limited