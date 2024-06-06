BS2 Bank Chooses Nium to Support Global FX Settlements and Real-time Payouts

Loading... Loading...

BS2 also joins Nium's network of banking partners to better serve clients in the LATAM region

SÃO PAULO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the global leader in real-time cross-border payments, today announced a partnership with BS2, a digital bank in Brazil specializing in fintech solutions for businesses. BS2 will use Nium's Global FX product to lower FX costs and provide more real-time payouts between Brazil and popular trading corridors with China and the UAE. BS2 will also join Nium's network of partner banks, acting as Nium´s Brazilian Real (BRL) Correspondent Bank and assisting real-time payment settlement for cross-border transfers from Brazil's Instant Payment Network, PIX.

"BS2 is both a valued client and strategic partner, solving our needs for real-time settlement in Brazil, but also providing their customers with access to transparent, competitive foreign exchange rates," said Alex Johnson, Chief Payments Officer, Nium. "This collaboration solidifies our commitment to building enduring partnerships in Latin America that help growing businesses expand their global footprint, while increasing competitiveness."

Nium's banking network is comprised of global banks, national banks, and payment service providers, to provide a versatile and robust payment product suite. As a Nium bank partner, BS2 will allow Nium to add stability and redundancy to its network, adding more capabilities for real-time transfers to and from Brazil.

"This partnership makes our global foreign exchange programs stronger, providing the competitive rates our customers in the e-commerce and marketplace sectors demand," said Carlos Eduardo Tavares Jr, Exchange Executive Director at BS2. "Nium's global payment solutions are unmatched and together with our reach into Brazil, we look forward to offering mutually beneficial products that lower costs of money transfers and open up more opportunities for local and global businesses."

"BS2 is a huge win for the LATAM region," said Christina Hutchinson, VP of Business Development, Nium. "Not only are we better poised to support companies in Brazil, but we are also enabling businesses to pay out to Brazil in real-time."

About Nium

Nium, the global leader in real-time, cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licences and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

About BS2

BS2 is a digital bank with various financial and technology solutions for companies. It offers a complete self-service platform, with a series of integration possibilities, to automate the financial routine of small and medium-sized companies in a unified, simple and bureaucracy-free journey.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333904/Nium_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nium