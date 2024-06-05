TEAMSTERS NURSES AT ASCENSION RATIFY CONTRACT, AVERT STRIKE

Loading... Loading...

672 Workers Secure Strong Protections, Wage Increases in New Agreement

FLINT, Mich., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered nurses at Ascension Michigan represented by Teamsters Local 332 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a collective bargaining agreement, averting a strike. The new one-year agreement includes significant wage increases, ratification bonuses, critical staffing bonuses for picking up shifts, an improved grievance procedure, strong per diem language, and protections from disciplinary action.

The new agreement covers Ascension Teamsters during the period in which Ascension Michigan enters a joint venture with Henry Ford Health and includes language that allows Teamsters to return to the bargaining table with Henry Ford if the joint venture is approved by regulators.

"Ascension nurses are integral to the functioning of our health care system, and they deserve nothing but the best possible contract," said Dan Glass, President of Local 332. "Ascension nurses care deeply about their patients and the level of care they provide—and now, they have a strong agreement that will reward them for the commitment to their work. Local 332 is honored to represent this determined group of nurses because they were the driving force behind securing this agreement."

Teamsters voted on April 3 by a resounding 98 percent to authorize a strike. The union issued a strike notice to Ascension in mid-May, following the May 9 expiration of their collective bargaining agreement.

"We did not want to strike—and we're glad we did not have to—but we were ready to hit the picket line if that's what it took to get the much-needed improvements at Ascension," said Sarah Engleman, a registered nurse at Ascension. "We are thrilled to have a new contract that addresses several of our concerns and we are grateful to our union for helping us secure it."

Founded in 1933, Teamsters Local 332 represents working people in Flint, Michigan. For more information, visit teamsters332.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

SOURCE Teamsters Local 332