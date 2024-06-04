Transforming Peru's Healthcare Access: 19Labs and Urbi Proyectos, an Intercorp company, Partner

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move to advance healthcare accessibility and delivery throughout Peru, 19Labs and Intercorp proudly announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to drive transformative innovation in the healthcare sector, focusing on empowering communities and fostering equitable access to advanced medical services.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared vision between 19Labs and Intercorp to efficiently deploy healthcare solutions, enhancing the quality of life for individuals across the region, from Tacna to Piura," says Messias Soares, 19Labs' VP of Customer Success.

Úrsula Sánchez, Business Development Manager at Urbi Proyectos, an Intercorp company, said, "This initiative aligns seamlessly with Peru's health equity plans, ensuring that individuals across all sectors have access to quality healthcare."

The goal of this collaboration is to leverage technology to bridge gaps in healthcare access. Implementing GALE eClinics aims to democratize access to healthcare services, particularly for those historically facing barriers to adequate medical care.

"Communities will see significant benefits from implementing the telemedicine program," continued Sánchez. "We are addressing critical gaps in healthcare access by providing access to advanced medical services with minimal resource requirements, particularly in rural and underserved urban areas."

Initially targeted at rural and underserved urban areas, the project's goal is to expand across Intercorp's vast community of operations and improve medical care access across all sectors of Peru.

Carlos Casabonne, CEO at URBI Proyectos, commented: "By leveraging Telemedicine technology to streamline medical care delivery, we anticipate significant benefits for each implementation area. The program's minimal resource requirements and user-friendly platform make it accessible to a wide range of locations, driving forward our commitment to healthcare equity."

A cornerstone of this collaboration is integrating 19Labs' telemedicine solutions into existing healthcare frameworks. By harnessing technology, the aim is to provide timely access to expert medical advice and services, transcending geographical constraints and connectivity issues. This integration enhances healthcare delivery and fosters compassionate care, ensuring individuals receive the support they deserve.

"As we witness the program's impact firsthand, we envision its expansion across Peru, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare delivery and positively impacting countless lives," added Casabonne.

As we embark on this transformative journey, we remain committed to empowering all citizens, supporting healthcare equity, and addressing the evolving needs of Peru. Together, we are poised to significantly impact the future of healthcare in the region, catalyzing positive change and fostering a healthier, more connected society.

About 19Labs

19Labs is the creator of GALE, Next Generation Point-of-Care platform for pharmacies, schools, and rural communities. GALE brings together cutting-edge diagnostic technologies from industry leaders like Zoom, Elo, Amwell, Eko, Samsung Mobile, MIR, Omron, Viasat, and many others in one smart, efficient, and cost-effective platform. It was designed from the ground up to be operated by non-healthcare professionals, in locations with limited infrastructure and optimized for low bandwidth and intermittent connectivity. To learn more about GALE, please visit www.19labs.com

Press Contact

Ram Fish

6506448660

https://19labs.com/

SOURCE 19Labs