True Anomaly Awarded Space Force Contract to Further Security in Space Domain

The company will collaborate with the Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX to test and prepare for potential threats in orbit

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Anomaly , Inc., the technology company developing advanced hardware and software systems to ensure the sustainable security of space, today announced it has been awarded a $1.6M Direct-to-Phase II contract by SpaceWERX focused on Tactically Responsive Space ("TacRS"). Under this contract, the company will be tasked to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force ("DAF"). These efforts aim to expand the capabilities of the company's Jackal Autonomous Orbital Vehicle ("AOV") to meet the demanding requirements of the TacRS mission set.

True Anomaly will focus on three main deliverables under this contract: rapid payload integration, the demonstration of increased capability in the Jackal AOV responsive propulsion system, and advancement of the baseline technologies for geosynchronous orbit. The company will aid the Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX in meeting its goals of increasing mission flexibility and a swift adaptation to evolving operational needs, and continue enhancing the system's performance envelope for the upcoming VICTUS HAZE mission and beyond.

"The ideal vehicle for a Tactically Responsive Space mission provides flexibility and a high degree of maneuverability to support operations across multiple orbits and inclinations," said Even Rogers, CEO and co-founder of True Anomaly. "True Anomaly's Jackal Autonomous Orbital Vehicle was designed for this exact purpose. Under this contract, our team will continue to accelerate and enhance the Jackal AOV's capabilities so that the DoD is equipped with technology that will rapidly respond to the domain's changing threat landscape."

This news follows True Anomaly's recent announcement that it was selected for a $30M U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command contract for the VICTUS HAZE TacRS mission. Additionally, the company is supporting Gravitics as subcontractor on its $1.7M SBIR Direct-to-Phase II contract from SpaceWERX.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About True Anomaly

True Anomaly builds innovative technology at the intersection of spacecraft, software, and AI to deliver solutions for space security, sustainability, and accessibility. The company empowers the U.S. government, its allies, and partners as well as the commercial space industry to lead safe, resilient operations on orbit to secure life on Earth.



For more information about True Anomaly, visit https://www.trueanomaly.space/

About SpaceWERX

As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs 40 military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Additionally, SpaceWERX partners with Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) as a collaborative program. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has executed 1,106 contracts worth more than $897 million to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit spacewerx.us.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

