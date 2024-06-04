Orthogone Joins Lattice Semiconductor's Partner Network

Loading... Loading...

MONTREAL, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Orthogone Technologies, a multidisciplinary engineering firm specializing in electronic product development and FPGA design services, today announced the company has joined the Lattice Partner Network from Lattice Semiconductor, the low-power programmable leader. With a mission to help innovators get the most out of their FPGA-based designs, the Lattice Partner Network is a leading FPGA technology ecosystem network of design partners with proven programmable logic design competencies.

"We're proud to announce today our selection as a partner of Lattice Semiconductor," said Luc Leblanc, CEO of Orthogone. "Lattice's commitment to providing high quality, low power programmable solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with exceptional FPGA design services. We look forward to working closely with Lattice to bring innovative solutions to market and enable our customers to achieve their goals."

Orthogone offers various electronic product development services, including FPGA design, software and hardware development, embedded systems, and IP integration. With extensive experience in meeting the highest industry standards, Orthogone is a trusted partner for companies looking to bring innovative products to market quickly and efficiently. Orthogone's deep understanding of leading-edge technologies and market trends, combined with its advanced engineering expertise, make it an ideal partner for Lattice customers seeking to leverage the power of FPGAs in their designs.

"We're excited to welcome Orthogone to the Lattice Partner Network and look forward to collaborating closely with them to provide innovative FPGA solutions and design services for our customers," said Matt Dobrodziej, Corporate Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice Semiconductor.

For more information about Orthogone and its FPGA design services, visit www.orthogone.com, and visit the Lattice Partner Network page to learn more about Lattice's growing network of FPGA ecosystem partners.

About Orthogone

Orthogone is a multi-disciplinary engineering company that provides consulting services in R&D, electronic product design, and digital transformation in various sectors, including healthcare, automotive, telecommunications, data centers, aerospace and defense, and security.

We facilitate innovative product development requiring in-depth knowledge of software development, embedded systems, FPGAs, and SoCs for our numerous world-class customers.

The company also licenses intellectual property for FPGA, ASIC, or ASSP designs in latency-critical networking applications for the financial, telecommunications, and data center markets.

For more information about Orthogone, please visit www.orthogone.com

You can also follow us via LinkedIn and Youtube.

SOURCE Orthogone Technologies Inc.