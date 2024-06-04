ACT Secures Contract with NASA Kennedy Space Center for Rollout Purge Unit

Loading... Loading...

LANCASTER, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc., renowned for its pioneering thermal solutions, proudly announces the award of a significant contract with NASA Kennedy Space Center. The contract, valued at over $6M, underscores ACT's commitment to excellence in design, manufacturing, and testing of two Rollout Purge Units (RPUs) for NASA's Mobile Launcher.

"...a testament to our expertise utilizing our vapor compression center of excellence at our York Pennsylvania facility"

The collaboration between NASA and ACT marks a pivotal moment in space exploration as the Rollout Purge Units will play a vital role in supporting NASA's endeavors at the Kennedy Space Center. These RPUs are designed to replace the existing Mini Portable Purge Units (MPPU) and align with the Space Launch System (SLS) Block 1B system requirements.

The Rollout Purge Units will be integrated into the Mobile Launcher 2 (ML2), the heaviest self-powered vehicle globally, responsible for transporting rockets from NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to the launchpad. These RPUs will provide conditioned air to the Service Module (SM) and Launch Abort System (LAS) on the Space Launch System (SLS) during rollout and rollback operations.

"We are honored to be entrusted with this crucial project by NASA Kennedy Space Center," said Jens Weyant, VP of Product and Technology Development. "This contract represents not only a significant milestone for our company but also a testament to our expertise utilizing our vapor compression center of excellence at our York Pennsylvania facility."

The Rollout Purge Unit provides critical conditioned air to the launcher; ACT was selected due to strong past performance, compliance to all key requirements and our industry-leading ruggedized vapor compression portfolio offered by our Tekgard® brand of products. This effort encompasses a large-scale, rugged vapor compression system, equipped with highly customized controls to enable functionality and avoid electrical failure and inefficient operation during a wide range of operating conditions. ACT remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that contribute to the advancement of space exploration and the broader aerospace industry.

