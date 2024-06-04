MakoRx Awarded Technology Breakthrough Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Loading... Loading...

RALEIGH, N.C., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MakoRx has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement and Breakthrough Technology designation for Outpatient Pharmacy Technology with Premier, Inc. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for MakoRx Care Connect.

Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies.

"We are thrilled to work with Premier to bring MakoRx Care Connect to a wider audience. This platform is not just a technological advancement; it's a pivotal shift in how healthcare services are delivered by combining telehealth with in-person care," said Vinay Patel, Founder of MakoRx.

MakoRx is a pharmacy benefits and solutions provider, working to support both patient access to affordable medications and independent pharmacies. MakoRx Care Connect allows facilities to offer non-emergent urgent care services and treatment via our technology solution. Pharmacies, Emergency Departments, Long Term Care Facilities and more can benefit from this technology platform. MakoRx Care Connect is a ready-built, technology solution easy to implement and begin offering these services to improve efficiency and patient experience With the ability to charge cash prices or integrate into health plan care flows, Care Connect is a streamlined clinical platform solution for a variety of healthcare industries.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

MakoRx is dedicated to transforming traditional healthcare and pharmacy services and improving access for all. Learn more at www.makorx.com .

