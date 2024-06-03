Virgin Media Ireland picks Cerillion for major transformation deal

Loading... Loading...

LONDON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced that it is working with Virgin Media Ireland, the leading connected entertainment cable and broadcast business in Ireland. Cerillion is implementing its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite to help Virgin Media Ireland simplify and automate its operations for its broadband and mobile customer base, whilst accelerating time-to-market through configuration not customisation.

Faced with a complex ecosystem of legacy solutions, Virgin Media Ireland needed to find the right BSS/OSS partner to transform its business and provide a platform upon which to grow and monetise new services. Following an in-depth tender process, Cerillion was selected due to its functional breadth and out-of-the-box pre-integration of core BSS/OSS modules, as well as its track record of success and strong customer references with multi-service CSPs in Europe.

Built around a common technology framework using industry standards including TM Forum Open APIs, Open Digital Architecture and the 3GPP charging specifications, Cerillion's BSS/OSS suite and SaaS delivery enables rapid implementation with ease of integration and maintenance.

"This project with Virgin Media Ireland not only validates the exceptional capabilities of the Cerillion team, but also reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions that truly empower businesses," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "In a highly competitive tender process, our success underscores our dedication to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity, and we are delighted to be working with Virgin Media Ireland on this exciting transformation project."

Notes to Editors

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion CER is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062687/4673933/Cerillion_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cerillion