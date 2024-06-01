Unifor members begin strike at Gibraltar copper mine

Loading... Loading...

WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, June 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Local 3018 were forced to take strike action at the Gibraltar copper mine on June 1, 2024 after the company refused to negotiate basic terms of a new collective agreement.

"A fair collective agreement, with wages and benefits that reflect the significant contributions of our members, is not too much to ask. The disruption that began earlier today is entirely the company's doing," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Negotiations for a new contract began in February 2024. After many hours of meetings, Unifor says that the company has shown little interest in avoiding a disruption at the copper mine. Taseko (TSX: TKO ) has five mining projects in various stages of development but Gibraltar is currently the only mine actively producing.

"We can't get a deal by ourselves. The employer must participate in the process of updating the collective agreement," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

The Gibraltar Mine is the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada and the largest employer in the Cariboo region. The current collective agreement expired on May 31.

Local 3018 represents 550 workers at the copper mine north of Williams Lake in British Columbia.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

