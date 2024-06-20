Redefine Law Firm Advocates for Pedestrian Accident Victims: Know Your Rights on the Road in California

Loading... Loading...

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer arrives and foot traffic increases, Redefine Law Firm is dedicated to raising awareness about pedestrian rights and safety on California roads. With a surge in pedestrian activities, understanding the rules and regulations designed to protect pedestrians is more critical than ever.



In California, pedestrians hold significant rights, and motorists are legally required to adhere to specific rules to ensure pedestrian safety. Just this year, the Freedom to Walk Act went into effect: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB1238

Prior to the passage of this law, jay-walking (i.e., crossing a road at an unmarked crosswalk or designated crossing area) in California meant that a pedestrian could be cited by a police officer. Now, crossing the street - even if jay-walking - is permissible when it is not dangerous, hazardous, or risky.

As a motorist, this means you have to be extra cautious of pedestrians. Important rules to note include:

Motorists must stop within five feet of a crosswalk to allow pedestrians to pass.

Motorists are prohibited from passing other vehicles waiting at a crosswalk.

Pedestrians must follow traffic laws at all times.



Regardless of whether a pedestrian is at a marked crosswalk, an unmarked crosswalk, or even crossing mid-block, they have the right-of-way. These rules are in place to safeguard pedestrians and reduce the number of accidents involving vehicles and those on foot.

"If you were a pedestrian involved in an accident with a car, call us to see how we can help. Our firm is committed to advocating for the rights of pedestrians and ensuring they receive the justice and compensation they deserve. Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility, and we are here to support those who have been wronged," said Babak Lalezari, Esq., Managing Partner at Redefine Law Firm.

Redefine Law Firm encourages pedestrians to stay informed about their rights and urges motorists to remain vigilant and respectful of pedestrian laws. By working together, we can create safer streets for everyone.

