Canadian DJ Duo Loud Luxury and Rock Band The Beaches to Headline Rogers Festival at the Final Concert for Game 6 in ICE District

OEG Sports & Entertainment and Rogers to Co-Host Free Concert in Fan Park @ ICE District Before Game 6



Special concert viewing will be reserved for Rogers customers

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OEG Sports and Entertainment (OEGSE) and Rogers today announced that Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury and Canadian rock band The Beaches will be headlining the Rogers Festival at the Final prior to Game 6 with a free performance in ICE District to celebrate the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Loud Luxury and The Beaches will perform for fans before Game 6 on Friday, June 21. Performances will begin at 4 p.m. MT in the Scotiabank Fan Park outside Rogers Place before the 6 p.m. MT game time.

The concert will be open to the public and the Scotiabank Fan Park gates will open at 2:30 p.m. MT. No ticket will be required to view the performances. Doors to Rogers Place will open at 4:30 p.m. MT.

"We're so excited to see the Stanley Cup Final come back to Edmonton for Game 6 so we can once again celebrate with our customers and fans with another amazing game-day experience," said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers.

Portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts, which begin at 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ and CBC.

As a proud partner of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers presents the Rogers Festival at the Final at ICE District. Special concert viewing will be reserved for Rogers customers. This is part of a new national program, Rogers Beyond the Seat, that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences to Rogers customers across the country.

About Loud Luxury

Loud Luxury is a Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based international touring dance music duo, composed of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace. The group was formed while attending Western University, where after several independent releases and remixes, their career took off with the smash hit "Body." The song is certified Diamond in Canada and multi-Platinum across 9 countries, accumulating over 1.5 billion streams across all platforms. Since then, the duo released "Love No More" and "I'm Not Alright" (with Bryce Vine) totaling over 400 million streams. In 2020, they released their debut EP Nights Like This, which was supported by a three-month, 60-show bus tour across the U.S. and Canada. The multiple JUNO Award-winners and iHeart Music Awards nominees released their second EP "Holiday Hills" in 2021. Their latest single with DVBBS ("Next To You") features country-superstar Kane Brown. They currently hold a Las Vegas residency with TAO Group at OMNIA, Hakkasan, and Wet Republic. In addition, they perform globally at marquee music festivals and venues, and have amassed an engaging social following with viral hits and remixes.

About The Beaches

The Beaches are doing everything their way. After more than a decade together as a band, sisters Jordan Miller (lead vocals, bass) and Kylie Miller (guitar), plus closest friends Leandra Earl (guitar and keys) and Eliza Enman-McDaniel (drums), are entering a new era. On the new album "Blame My Ex," the 2x Juno Award-winning Toronto band channels heartbreak into self-discovery through 10 exuberant songs that revel in pain and redemption. The lead single, "Blame Brett," an acerbic pop-rock knockout Jordan calls "a song for all the hot messes out there," has racked up over 30 million streams on Spotify and over 10 million views on TikTok. The track peaked at #2 on Spotify's US Viral chart, #20 at Alternative Radio in the US and #1 at Alt Radio in Canada for 13 consecutive weeks, making it the biggest alternative radio hit of the year. Mark Hoppus (blink182), Nelly Furtado, and Demi Lovato are all fans of the track.

Since the success of Blame Brett, The Beaches sold out their worldwide Blame My Ex tour, including Toronto's Massey Hall x2 (5400 tickets), Vancouver's Orpheum (2750 tickets), Brooklyn's Williamsburg Music Hall x2 (1300 tickets), Los Angeles's Troubador x2 (1000 tickets) & London, UK's Outernet (1300 tickets).

