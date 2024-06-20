HTZ Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds HTZ Stockholders About the Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action

Loading... Loading...

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ securities between April 27, 2023 and April 24, 2024. Hertz is a vehicle rental company that offers both internal combustion engine ("ICE") vehicle and electric vehicle ("EV") rental services from Company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations across various countries.



The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Misled Investors Regarding the Financial Impact of Vehicle Depreciation and Lack of Demand for EVs

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Hertz had downplayed the financial impact of vehicle depreciation, and/or overstated its ability to track and manage vehicle depreciation; (ii) demand for Hertz's EVs was not as strong as defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) Hertz had too many vehicles, particularly EVs, in its fleet to remain profitable; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Hertz was likely to incur significant losses on the disposition of both its ICE vehicles and EVs; and (v) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on Hertz's financial results.

Plaintiff alleges that on April 24, 2024, Hertz issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2024 results. Among other items, Hertz reported adjusted diluted earnings-per-share ("EPS") of -$1.28 for the quarter, well short of the consensus estimate of -$0.43, and far worse than the adjusted diluted EPS of $0.39 that the Company had achieved in the same period the year prior. In discussing these results, Hertz revealed that vehicle depreciation in the quarter increased $588 million, or $339 on a per-unit basis, primarily driven by deterioration in estimated forward residual values and disposition losses on ICE vehicles compared to gains in the prior-year quarter. The Company also disclosed that, of the $339 per unit increase, $119 was related to EVs held for sale. Moreover, Hertz reported a $195 million charge to vehicle depreciation to write down EVs held for sale that were remaining in inventory at quarter-end to fair value and to recognize losses on EVs sold in the period. On this news, Hertz's stock price fell $1.12 per share, or 19.31%, to close at $4.68 per share on April 25, 2024.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 30, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

