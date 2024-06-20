Alector to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. ALEC, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that management will participate in a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Conference, being held virtually on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page at 7:00 a.m. ET within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the event.
About Alector
Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and seek to treat indications, including Alzheimer's disease and genetically defined frontotemporal dementia patient populations. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.
Alector Contacts:
Alector
Katie Hogan
202-549-0557
katie.hogan@alector.com
1AB (media)
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com
Argot Partners (investors)
Laura Perry
212.600.1902
alector@argotpartners.com
