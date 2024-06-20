Technip Energies awarded a significant contract for IOCL's grassroots naphtha cracking unit at Paradip in India

Loading... Loading...

Technip Energies TE has been awarded a significant(1) contract by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the license, basic engineering design package, proprietary equipment and catalyst supply and related services for the 1500 kta(2) Paradip naphtha cracker unit (PDNCU) block of the grassroot petrochemical complex in Paradip, India.

The petrochemical complex will be integrated to the existing 15 million tons/year refinery and will be one of four proposed Petroleum, Chemicals & Petrochemical Investment Regions in India. The petrochemical complex shall include a world-scale cracker unit along with downstream process units producing several petrochemical products.

In addition to the naphtha cracker technology, Technip Energies will provide key proprietary equipment, including proprietary separation trays technology Ripple Tray™ and catalyst.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals & Circularity at Technip Energies, stated: "We are once again delighted to be entrusted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited for their mega cracker project in Paradip. Our proven ethylene technology and legacy work on mega crackers are important differentiators for our clients. We look forward to delivering this significant project which illustrates our commitment to India."

(1) A "significant" award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €50 million and €250 million of revenue. This award will be booked in Q2 2024 order intake and included in the Technology, Products and Services (TPS) segment backlog.

(2) KTA: kilo tons per annum.

