US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05608 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable July 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at June 28, 2024.
US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.
|Distribution Details
|Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B)
|$0.05608
|Record Date:
|June 28, 2024
|Payable Date:
|July 10, 2024
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com
