Wesdome Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. WDOWDOFF ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces the results of its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A replay of the Meeting is available on the Company's website.
A total of 98,978,379 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 66.19% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:
(a) Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
(b) Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
(c) Approval of an advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024.
Election of Directors
The following seven individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes
For
|%
For
|Votes
Withheld / Abstain
|%
Withheld / Abstain
|Anthea Bath
|83,042,479
|97.86%
|1,816,077
|2.14%
|Louise Grondin
|73,238,523
|86.31%
|11,620,033
|13.69%
|Charles Main
|74,875,627
|88.24%
|9,982,929
|11.76%
|Jacqueline Ricci
|73,777,476
|86.94%
|11,081,080
|13.06%
|Brian Skanderbeg
|73,621,200
|86.76%
|11,237,356
|13.24%
|Edie Thome
|69,517,502
|81.92%
|15,341,054
|18.08%
|Bill Washington
|76,977,795
|90.71%
|7,880,761
|9.29%
Following the Meeting, the Board appointed Bill Washington as Interim Chair while it continues its search through an independent recruitment firm for a permanent Chair as part of its board refresh.
Appointment of Auditor
Based on proxies received and votes cast by show of hands during the Meeting, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration:
|Votes
For
|%
For
|Votes
Withheld / Abstain
|%
Withheld / Abstain
|Appointment of Auditor
|95,092,237
|96.07%
|3,886,142
|3.93%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Based on proxies received and votes cast by ballot during the Meeting, the advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 was approved as follows:
|Votes
For
|%
For
|Votes
Against
|%
Against
|Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|81,369,417
|95.89%
|3,489,139
|4.11%
The Report of Voting Results has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Wesdome
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer.
