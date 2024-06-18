Indigenous Court Opens in St. Paul

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Olav Rokne
Loading...
Loading...
EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The St. Paul Healing to Wellness Court (Nêhiyaw Wiyasiwêwin) will celebrate its official opening at a ceremony on Friday, June 21, 2024.
The Court will provide a culturally relevant, restorative, and holistic system of justice for Indigenous individuals and communities in the area.
|Where:
|St. Paul Courthouse (4704 – 50 street, St. Paul, AB)
|When:
|10:30 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024
|What:
|Opening of St. Paul Healing to Wellness Court (Nêhiyaw Wiyasiwêwin)
|Who:
|Chief Justice of the Alberta Court of Justice James Hunter
|Minister of Justice Mickey Amery
Olav Rokne
Senior Communication Advisor
Provincial Court of Alberta
olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca
780-203-3490
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Posted In: NewsPress Releases
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in