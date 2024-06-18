Indigenous Court Opens in St. Paul

Loading... Loading...

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The St. Paul Healing to Wellness Court (Nêhiyaw Wiyasiwêwin) will celebrate its official opening at a ceremony on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The Court will provide a culturally relevant, restorative, and holistic system of justice for Indigenous individuals and communities in the area.

Where: St. Paul Courthouse (4704 – 50 street, St. Paul, AB) When: 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024 What: Opening of St. Paul Healing to Wellness Court (Nêhiyaw Wiyasiwêwin) Who: Chief Justice of the Alberta Court of Justice James Hunter Minister of Justice Mickey Amery

Olav Rokne

Senior Communication Advisor

Provincial Court of Alberta

olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca

780-203-3490