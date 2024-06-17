Spectral AI to Participate in the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Growth Conference

Loading... Loading...

DALLAS, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. MDAI ("Spectral AI" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that it will participate in the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.



Spectral AI CEO Peter M. Carlson and Chief Financial Officer Vincent S. Capone will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

Spectral AI's DeepView™ System utilizes proprietary multispectral imaging, trained and tested against a proprietary database of more than 340 billion clinically validated data points, to distinguish between healthy and damaged tissue to deliver a rapid and objective assessment as to whether a burn wound will heal naturally or requires surgical intervention.

In February 2024, the Company received UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) authorization for the DeepView™ System for burn indication and expects to generate its first commercial product revenue later this year. Spectral AI is on track to file additional UK and US regulatory submissions in 2024 and 2025 for the approval of the DeepView™ System and expects to expand its commercial revenue platforms over the next two years.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by "Seeing the Unknown®" with its DeepView™ System. The DeepView™ System is a predictive device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to change the current standard of care, the DeepView™ System is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView™ System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

