Iconic Landmark Celebrates Renovation Completion and Reaffirms Historic Roots with Renaming to Hotel Gettysburg

Gettysburg, PA, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beloved Gettysburg Hotel, a cornerstone of the Gettysburg community since 1797, recently celebrated a grand unveiling after a comprehensive two-year renovation. While continuing to serve guests, the hotel meticulously preserved its rich history and proudly reclaimed its original identity – Hotel Gettysburg.

Hotel Gettysburg boasts a remarkable legacy, dating back more than 225 years to when it first served guests as an inn. Over the centuries, it has held various names, becoming a beloved landmark known as Hotel Gettysburg from the 1890s until 1964. After a period of use as residential apartments, a fire in 1983 destroyed the building. Following a long awaited rebuild, the hotel proudly reopened in 1991 under the Best Western flag before returning to its independent roots in 2012.

"The new Hotel Gettysburg bridges the past and future," says Andrea Proulx, General Manager. "Our renovations honor the hotel's rich legacy as a community landmark, while creating a sophisticated environment for today's travelers. Reclaiming our original name is a symbol of this commitment, and we're excited to embark on a new chapter of exceptional hospitality."

The renovations have revitalized every aspect of the hotel experience. Guests will enjoy spacious, renovated guest rooms featuring luxurious amenities. The elegant ballroom and versatile event spaces have also been refreshed, offering a sophisticated setting for weddings, conferences, and other gatherings. Guests will experience a fresh, modern design throughout the hotel that still incorporates subtle nods to the hotel's storied past.

Hotel Gettysburg's brand refresh goes beyond aesthetics. The new logo, symbols, and color scheme have been meticulously crafted to create a sense of place. Each element reflects the hotel's rich history, its connection to Gettysburg College, and the spirit of historical Americana, immersing guests in the unique character of Gettysburg.

"We believe this new look strikes the perfect balance between honoring our tradition and offering a sophisticated, comfortable environment that meets the expectations of today's travelers," Proulx adds.

Throughout its storied past, Hotel Gettysburg has consistently offered exceptional service and a warm welcome to all visitors. The recent renovation honors this tradition while introducing a fresh, modern aesthetic. Guests can expect a comfortable and inviting stay, all within the embrace of the hotel's rich history just steps from the iconic Lincoln Square.

About Hotel Gettysburg

Steeped in history dating back to 1797, the 119-room Hotel Gettysburg offers an inviting and modern experience in the heart of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Owned by Gettysburg College and managed by Waterford Hotel Group, the hotel is steps away from area attractions. Guests enjoy a variety of room options, some with Lincoln Square views, alongside a full-service restaurant (One Lincoln), an adjacent Starbucks, versatile event spaces including the historic Grand Ballroom, and a fitness center. Learn more at hotelgettysburg.com.

