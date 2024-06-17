Allied Announces June 2024 Distribution

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT ("Allied") AP announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.15 per unit for the month of June 2024, representing $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on July 15, 2024, to unitholders of record as at June 28, 2024.
About Allied
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Cecilia C. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com
Nanthini Mahalingam, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
nmahalingam@alliedreit.com
