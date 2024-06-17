ROTH to Host 10th Annual London Conference on June 25-27, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Event to feature one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and senior management from over 80 companies in Sustainability and Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), www.roth.com , will host the 10th Annual Roth London Conference on June 25-27, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

This event offers institutional investors an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with C-suite leaders and senior executives from approximately 80 companies spanning various sectors, primarily Sustainability and Technology. The conference is designed to foster meaningful connections and facilitate in-depth discussions through 1-on-1 and small group meetings. These interactions will take place in an intimate setting for investors to delve into business models, explore market trends, and identify investment opportunities.

ROTH's team of Senior Research Analysts will be available throughout the event to provide insights and make introductions, ensuring a valuable experience for all attendees, including Sustainability analysts: Justin Clare , CFA; Craig Irwin ; Leo Mariani , CFA; Chip Moore , CFA; Phil Shen and Gerry Sweeney ; Technology analysts: Darren Aftahi ; Richard Baldry , CFA; Suji DeSilva , CFA and Scott Searle , CFA as well as Agriculture & AgTech/Health & Wellness analyst Scott Fortune .

On June 26th, during the lunch session, ROTH's Chief Economist and Market Strategist, Michael Darda , and Chief Technical Strategist, JC O'Hara , lead a discussion on Markets and Economics. They will offer expert perspectives on the US business cycle, inflation, interest rates, and investment strategies for equities and fixed income. This session promises to be timely as the economic and market trends continue to be uncertain.

"We look forward to hosting the tenth edition of our flagship London conference," said Byron Roth , Executive Chairman of ROTH. "This unique event provides our corporate issuer clients the ability to meet with international financial professionals on a personal level."

Sagar Sheth , CEO of ROTH, added, "Our upcoming conference is especially timely given the global economic conditions and rising consumer awareness of ecological threats. We are proud to present nearly 80 companies at the cutting edge of their respective industries."

AGENDA

TUESDAY | June 25, 2024 - All times are listed in British Summer Time (BST)

4:00pm - 6:00pm Pre-Conference Registration 6:00pm - 10:00pm ROTH Summer Social & UEFA 2024 Watch Party (Off-site)

WEDNESDAY | June 26, 2024

8:00am - 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee 9:00am - 12:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings 12:00pm - 1:30pm Lunch & Economics Discussion with Michael Darda –

Chief Economist and Market Strategist and

JC O'Hara Chief Technical Strategist at ROTH 1:30pm - 4:30pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings 6:00pm - 10:00pm Wine, Cocktails, Craft Beer and Cuisine (Off-site)

THURSDAY | June 27, 2024

8:00am - 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee 8:45am - 12:30pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings 12:30pm - 1:15pm Lunch 1:15pm - 3:30pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

Participating Companies & Sub-Sectors (As of 06/13/2024 – subject to change)

The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media/press related to ROTH.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com .

