Hampton Creek Press Author and NYT Bestseller J.D. Barker Unveiled as a Featured Speaker at the Author Nation™ 2024 Conference

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Nation™, the premier annual conference celebrating the latest trends and insights in the publishing industry, today announced that J.D. Barker, the chart-topping thriller author behind bone-chilling hits like Behind A Closed Door and the 4MK series, will be speaking at the 2024 event.



Taking place November 11-15 in Las Vegas, Author Nation™ 2024 will welcome thousands of authors, editors, agents, and industry professionals for a packed schedule of panels, workshops, networking events, and discussions on the future of publishing. However, Barker's interview titled PUBLISHING 2.0 - INDIE, TRAD, HYBRID is expected to be a particular highlight as the celebrated writer shares his perspectives on the quickly evolving landscape of the publishing industry around the world.

"We are excited to have best-selling thriller writer J.D. Barker speaking and signing at the Author Nation™ and RAVE event. J.D. has been an industry leader defining new ways to go to market and serve readers. We are excited to have him as part of our Thriller genre reader event where his fans can connect with him and as a thought leader on the future of publishing where other authors can learn about how he has advanced his career." Joe Solari Managing Director Author Nation™.

In addition to his interview, the prolific bestselling author will also participate in a panel exploring adapting literary properties for film/television followed by a Q&A. With a steady stream of his works being snatched up for development by major production companies, Barker's unique insight into the adaptation process is highly coveted.

A former financial executive, Barker exploded onto the literary scene in 2014 with his chilling debut novel Forsaken, a gut-punch of literary horror that garnered the blessing of Stephen King; after reading it, King allowed Barker to reference characters from his iconic novel, Needful Things in the book. Barker has also co-authored several novels with bestselling author James Patterson and wrote the official prequel to Dracula with Bram Stoker's great-grandnephew, Dacre Stoker. In under a decade, Barker has established himself as one of the most electrifying thriller voices working today.

Author Nation™ 2024 promises to be the can't-miss publishing event of the year with a star-studded lineup that includes top authors, editors, and industry experts across a wide array of genres and specialties. Further program details and registration information can be found at www.authornation.live.

For media inquiries about J.D. Barker's participation or Author Nation™ 2024, please contact Kyle Stotts at kstotts@hamptoncreekpress.com.