Snap One Announces Completion of Acquisition by Resideo

June 14, 2024 10:12 AM | 1 min read |
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Snap One") SNPO is pleased to announce that its acquisition by Resideo Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Resideo"), was completed today. The acquisition was effectuated by the merger (the "Merger") of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resideo with and into the Company, with the Company surviving the Merger and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resideo.

Additional information about Resideo can be found at Resideo.com.

