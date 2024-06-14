Snap One Announces Completion of Acquisition by Resideo

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Snap One") SNPO is pleased to announce that its acquisition by Resideo Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Resideo"), was completed today. The acquisition was effectuated by the merger (the "Merger") of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resideo with and into the Company, with the Company surviving the Merger and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resideo.
Additional information about Resideo can be found at Resideo.com.
Media Contacts
Danielle Karr
Director, Public Relations & Events
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.