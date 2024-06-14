Snap One Announces Completion of Acquisition by Resideo

Loading... Loading...

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Snap One") SNPO is pleased to announce that its acquisition by Resideo Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Resideo"), was completed today. The acquisition was effectuated by the merger (the "Merger") of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resideo with and into the Company, with the Company surviving the Merger and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resideo.



Additional information about Resideo can be found at Resideo.com.

