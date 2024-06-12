Service CU Impact Foundation Announces Beneficiaries of Third-Annual Spring Gala

Loading... Loading...

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Service CU Impact Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit charity arm of Service Credit Union, is excited to announce that its third-annual Spring Gala, themed "Imagine the Possibilities," raised more than $275,000 to support housing opportunities across New Hampshire. These funds will go to 12 beneficiaries who are helping put roofs overhead in communities throughout the state.



The gala, which took place on Friday, May 10 at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club in Portsmouth, featured a meal curated by special guest Chef Robert Irvine of the Robert Irvine Foundation, and performances by the Boston Circus Guild. WMUR News 9 Daybreak host Katherine Underwood, who has highlighted the reality of homelessness in New Hampshire through her reporting for WMUR's Faces of Homelessness campaign, acted as emcee for the evening.

Sarah Kuhl, Director of the Service CU Impact Foundation said, "Addressing homelessness in New Hampshire is critical to fostering strong, resilient communities. At the Service CU Impact Foundation, we believe that everyone deserves a safe, stable and affordable place to call home. We are grateful to our sponsors and donors for supporting our mission to help create housing for all our neighbors in need and improve lives in our communities."

The beneficiaries of the 2024 Spring Gala include Twin Pines Housing in Lebanon, The Front Door Agency in Nashua, Community Action Partnership of Strafford County in Dover, Fair Tide of Seacoast NH and ME, Families in Transition in Manchester, Cross Roads House in Portsmouth, Harbor Care in Nashua, Our Place NH in Dover, Family Promise of Southern NH in Nashua, Nashua Children's Home, Visions for Creative Housing in Enfield, Lebanon and Hanover; and Southern NH Habitat for Humanity (SENH), with which Service CU has partnered to build a multifamily home in Rochester, NH.

Julie Berwick, one of the recipients of the SENH Habitat Home, was a special guest at the gala, and shared her story of what it means to have a home. Julie's longtime fiancé, a member of the Air Force National Guard, suddenly passed away in 2023, leaving behind Julie and their four children. Faced with this tragedy, Julie and her children found themselves facing the potential of not having a home. "Things were so uncertain for me and my family and hearing the news that I was going to be a recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home was like a light at the end of the tunnel," said Julie. Hear more from Julie as well as the second Rochester SENH Habitat Home recipient, Natalie Buelvas, here.

"Supporting housing efforts is not just about providing shelter; it's about restoring dignity, hope, and a sense of belonging to those in need. It's my honor to partner with the Service CU Impact Foundation to help give people across New Hampshire a place to call home and the opportunity to rebuild their lives," said Chef Robert Irvine.

The Service CU Impact Foundation is thankful for support from its top sponsors, including presenting sponsor TruStage, as well as Bedford Village Inn & Grand, Covius, Beswick Engineering, Sig Sauer, St. Mary's Bank, Swim With A Mission, Blue Sage Solutions and Easterseals NH.

About Service CU Impact Foundation

The Service CU Impact Foundation promotes community development by funding initiatives that deliver solutions and solve problems facing our membership and communities in which we serve. The foundation funds initiatives beyond what Service Credit Union supports, broadening the community reach and having a larger impact. We conduct charitable activities and partner with service providers who align with our philanthropic areas of focus: education, human services, and emergency care for veterans and the military. To learn more about the Service Credit Union Impact Foundation, visit www.servicecuimpactfoundation.org.

