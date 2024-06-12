Roper Technologies announces dividend

SARASOTA, Fla., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.75 per share payable on July 22, 2024 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2024.
Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.
