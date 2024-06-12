Phunware to attend the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC)

Loading... Loading...

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. PHUN (the "Company"), the mobile experience platform that guides your customers through every step of their journey, will attend the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®), the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology conference, from June 24-27 in Charlotte. Members of Phunware's executive and sales teams will be onsite and exhibiting its leading hospitality solution at the Charlotte Convention Center Exhibit Hall, Booth #3955.



HITEC®, produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), is the world's premier event for hospitality technology. This must-attend gathering brings together technology innovators and leading industry experts, to share best practices and discuss strategies for enhancing profitability and efficiency within their organizations.

Phunware will showcase its mobile application technology, which enhances the guest experience from pre-arrival to booking resort experiences directly through the app, while integrating features such as digital keys, push messaging and wayfinding on property.

"We're thrilled to showcase the transformative power of our hospitality solutions at HITEC this year, as we continue to drive growth and innovation for our customers," said Mike Snavely, CEO of Phunware. "Looking across our portfolio, our hospitality customers are generating six-to-seven figures of annual ancillary revenue and app store ratings of 4.9+. All of this while providing an exceptional guest experience that generates positive online reviews for the property."

Visit here to book an on-site meeting with Phunware to learn how its mobile experience platform can grow RevPAR and boost engagement.

For additional information on HITEC program, visit here.

About Phunware, Inc.

Phunware partners with leading brands to offer personalized mobile experiences to their customers. Through its suite of wayfinding, messaging, and advertising solutions, Phunware uses real-time location data to deliver mobile experiences, helping brands connect with their audiences globally.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Christina Lockwood and Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

PHUN@gateway-grp.com

Phunware Investor Relations:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

PHUN@gateway-grp.com