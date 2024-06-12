S64 Appoints Marcus Glover as Chief Technology Officer

Loading... Loading...

LONDON, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S64, the global alternatives fintech and solutions partner to the wealth management industry, has today announced the appointment of Marcus Glover as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



With over 25 years' experience in technology across wealth management, asset management and investment banking, Glover has delivered transformational client-facing digital platforms for major financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, UBS, Deutsche Bank, and the Bank of Singapore.

Glover brings to S64 his extensive experience in software engineering and a deep understanding of wealth management technology. In his role as CTO, Glover is responsible for shaping the future direction of S64's enterprise private markets technology platform.

S64 is the trusted partner to the world's leading GPs, asset managers, and private banks in EMEA and APAC who rely on S64's cutting-edge technology and unrivalled product manufacturing capabilities to unlock access to private markets. As the leading manufacturer of retail access solutions such as ELTIFs and evergreen semi-liquid funds, feeders and securitised solutions, S64 sits at the forefront of innovation in private markets for private wealth.

Tarun Nagpal, Founder & CEO of S64, commented: "I am delighted to have Marcus as our CTO. His vast experience and knowledge will drive digital innovation at S64 and ensure that we continue to deliver an exceptional client experience that is fully secure and embraces the latest fintech developments in this fast-moving space."

Marcus Glover, CTO of S64, said: "I am very excited to be part of S64 at such a significant time in the firm's evolution. The business is at the forefront of digital innovation in private markets for wealth management, and I look forward to contributing to our mission of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and driving its future global growth."

About S64

S64 is a leading global alternatives and technology solutions business bridging the opportunity in private markets. It works with the world's first-class asset managers and private banks across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure and impact to develop innovative solutions for private banks and wealth managers.

S64's innovative technology platform offers the full lifecycle management of alternative assets — from structuring and distribution to financing, as well as secondary market capabilities meeting complex regulatory and cross border jurisdictional requirements across Europe and Asia.

Its team draws on an award-winning legacy in fund and product solutions, digital innovation and international distribution, having pioneered alternative investment platforms for more than a decade.

As the leading manufacturer of evergreen semi-liquid funds, ELTIFs and feeders, S64 is trusted to deliver products, solutions and market leading technology to the world's leading GPs, asset managers, and private banks.

Further information:

Michael Mpofu

Director, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Email: Michael.mpofu@citigatedewerogerson.com

Phone: + 44 (0)79 326 81947