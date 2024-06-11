From Harlem to Syracuse: Silly Nice's Journey of Growth

Loading... Loading...

New York, New York, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In less than four months since its inception, Silly Nice, a proudly Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand based in Harlem, has achieved significant milestones, now available in over 45 dispensaries across New York State. The rapid expansion reflects the community's warm reception and growing demand for quality cannabis products.

Silly Nice has rapidly spread its roots through strategic partnerships and a commitment to quality, reaching communities in cities like New York, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and beyond, covering locations from Flushing to Syracuse and from Ithaca to Middletown. This growth has been powered by a focused product line including popular items like Frosted Hash Balls, Diamond Powder, and Diamond Frosted Flower. In July, Silly Nice is excited to introduce three new SKUs, including a much-anticipated 2G All-in-One Device.

Silly Nice's products are crafted in collaboration with Veterans Holdings, a licensed New York State Processor owned by Jason and Sonja Ambrosino. "We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with Veterans Holdings," said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. "Their commitment to excellence and integrity in production is what allows Silly Nice to deliver superior cannabis products to our customers."

Reflecting on the rapid growth, Co-Founder LeVar Thomas shared, "The embrace we've received from New Yorkers and the cannabis community has been nothing short of amazing. We are deeply thankful for the support and enthusiasm for our products, which fuel our commitment to quality and innovation."

Silly Nice invites everyone to be a part of our growing community. Visit SillyNice.com/locations to find a legal adult-use dispensary near you. We value your feedback and are excited to hear about your experiences with our products.

About Silly Nice.

Silly Nice, founded in 2024 in Harlem, New York, is a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand that prides itself on offering premium cannabis products. Created in partnership with Veterans Holdings, Silly Nice is dedicated to providing a diverse range of high-quality cannabis products designed to meet the needs of every customer. From cultivation to customer, Silly Nice is committed to enriching communities and elevating experiences with top-tier cannabis. For more information, product inquiries, or to find a dispensary near you, please visit SillyNice.com.

Attachment

LeVar Thomas Silly Nice 929-375-6940 info@sillynice.com