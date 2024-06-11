SIPP Industries Announces Strategic R&D Agreement with Calypso Pharmaceuticals to Develop Nano-Emulsified Topical Targeting Melanoma

Loading... Loading...

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIPP Industries, Inc. SIPC, a multifaceted corporation specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce a Research and Development agreement with Calypso Pharmaceuticals. The aim is to create a nano-emulsified topical formulation in collaboration with AVEINA, SIPP's wellness-focused brand specializing in nanotechnology formulations, to target melanoma using Peptide P16.

Peptide P16, a synthetic, cell-penetrating peptide derived from the melanoma suppressor P16, has demonstrated promising results in selectively killing melanoma cells while sparing normal cells. Utilizing Peptide P16 in nano emulsions for melanoma treatment offers a promising strategy to enhance apoptosis and effectively target cancer cells.

Calypso Pharmaceuticals' nanotechnology produces particle sizes ranging from 1 nm to 600 nm and can deliver therapeutic agents like P16 peptides more efficiently to tumor sites. This targeted delivery system improves drug solubility and stability, achieving over 95% bioavailability while minimizing systemic toxicity. By utilizing P16 in nano emulsions, the peptide can penetrate cancer cells more effectively, inducing apoptosis specifically in melanoma cells without harming normal tissues. This approach not only enhances the therapeutic index but also reduces side effects, making it a valuable method for treating melanoma and potentially other diseases.

Calypso Pharmaceuticals, a Texas-based leader in pharmaceutical innovation within the cannabis and hemp sectors, brings its extensive expertise in developing proprietary therapeutic products to this collaboration by enhancing the bioavailability of AVEINA's topical formulation through nano-emulsification.

"This collaboration with Calypso Pharmaceuticals represents a significant step forward in our commitment to harness advanced technologies for health and wellness," stated Jakob Jorgensen, CEO of SIPP Industries. "By combining AVEINA's cutting-edge topical formulations with Calypso's pharmaceutical expertise and nanotechnology, we are poised to develop a highly effective topical treatment that could revolutionize melanoma therapy. The potential of Peptide P16 to selectively target and kill melanoma cells opens new horizons in cancer treatment, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this innovative approach," added Jorgensen.

The research initiative will focus on formulating and optimizing the nano-emulsified topical to ensure maximum penetration and efficacy of Peptide P16 in treating melanoma. Both companies are dedicated to rigorous testing and clinical trials to validate the safety and effectiveness of the product.

The global market for peptide-based therapeutics, including those targeting melanoma with peptides like P16, is part of the broader peptide therapeutics market, which is experiencing significant growth. The overall peptide therapeutics market was valued at approximately $32.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to continue expanding with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030.

Specifically for melanoma, peptide vaccines such as the GP100 peptide vaccine have shown promising results and are part of the expanding peptide cancer vaccine market. This segment alone was valued at $9.62 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a robust rate through 2028. Melanoma has been a significant focus within this market due to the effectiveness of peptide vaccines in inducing strong immune responses against melanoma cells. The growth in this market is driven by several factors, including the increased prevalence of melanoma, advancements in peptide synthesis technologies, and rising investment in research and development of novel peptide-based treatments. North America holds a significant share of this market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of cancer, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

About AVEINA

AVEINA is Sipp Industries' wellness-focused brand that utilizes proprietary nanotechnology to create game-changing topical formulations. These products are designed to deliver the medicinal benefits of cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, and THC, enhancing consumers' well-being with innovative solutions.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products within the cannabis industry.

Website: http://www.sippindustries.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SippIndustries

Twitter: @SippIndustries

About Calypso Pharmaceuticals

Calypso Pharmaceuticals is a Texas-based company known for its innovative products and proprietary technologies in the pharmaceutical, cannabis, and hemp sectors. The company is committed to advancing therapeutic solutions that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Website: https://calypsopharmaceuticals.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact:

Sipp Industries, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@sippindustries.com