Consolidated Water to Attend the 10th Annual ROTH London Conference, June 25-27, 2024

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been invited to participate at the 10th Annual ROTH London Conference being held at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, England, on June 25-27, 2024.

The conference will feature in-person one-on-one and small group meetings with executive management from approximately 80 companies in a variety of sectors, including sustainability and technology. Past conferences have attracted hundreds of participants, including institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, and equity analysts.

Consolidated Water's EVP & COO, Ramjeet Jerrybandan, will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors on June 26-27.

He will discuss the company's future growth drivers which include its design-build-operate project underway in Hawaii and the robust project bidding activity occurring across the Western U.S. He will also discuss how the company's PERC Water subsidiary is well positioned for continuing growth in the advanced water treatment and reuse sector in the Southwestern U.S.

The company produced strong results in the first quarter of 2024, with revenue up 21% to $39.7 million and net income from continuing operations of $6.9 million or $0.43 per diluted share. Last week the company declared a dividend of $0.095 per common share for the third quarter 2024 to be paid to shareholders of record on July 1, 2024.

To submit your ROTH Conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, please contact your ROTH representative.

For questions or further information about Consolidated Water, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557, or submit your request here.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit roth.com.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit cwco.com .

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact