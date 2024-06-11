Huize to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 13, 2024

Loading... Loading...

SHENZHEN, China, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, ("Huize", the "Company" or "we") HUIZ, a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in China, today announced that it will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, June 13, 2024.



This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Co-CFO, Mr. Ron Tam in real time.

Mr. Tam will present a corporate overview followed by a question-and-answer session. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Tam will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Huize will be presenting at 9:40 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes on June 13, 2024.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1658205&tp_key=76d4029138&sti=huiz

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in China. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

investor@huize.com

Media Relations

mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen Advisory

In China

Ms. Yang Song

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: yang.song@christensencomms.com

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com