Leapmotor and Ambarella Announce Strategic Cooperation Agreement for Powerful Advanced Intelligent Driving Development

Loading... Loading...

HANGZHOU, China and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leapmotor (HKEX: 09863), a technology-driven intelligent electric vehicle company with a full suite of R&D capabilities, and Ambarella, Inc. AMBA, an edge AI semiconductor company, recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two companies will focus on creating a first-class intelligent driving experience for the global new energy vehicle market.

As part of this cooperation agreement, Leapmotor committed to creating an advanced intelligent driving solution based on Ambarella's powerful CV3-AD family of automotive AI domain controller systems-on-chip (SoCs). Leapmotor will work to achieve the technical verification and installation of the CV3-AD SoCs on new passenger-vehicle models, further providing users with an affordable and superior intelligent electric vehicle.

Ambarella's CV3-AD is a family of scalable, high-performance and low-power AI domain control SoCs based on a 5nm automotive-grade process technology. Additionally, they comply with ASIL-B/D functional safety standards. Not only do these SoCs support a wide variety of centrally processed environmental sensing suites, but they also integrate a high-quality image signal processor for ultra-low latency, low noise and high dynamic range images in both computer vision and human viewing. The CV3-AD SoC family also provides hardware AI acceleration and centralized fusion of raw LiDAR and millimeter-wave radar data, while leaving ample AI and compute performance for additional algorithm design and deployment. Working closely with the Ambarella team, Leapmotor confirmed the specifications, performance and reliability of the CV3-AD SoCs, and highly affirmed Ambarella's exceptional support and cooperation.

Photo Caption: The strategic cooperation agreement signing ceremony included the following executives, with Leapmotor on the left: Jiangming Zhu, founder, chairman and CEO (standing); and Yaonong Wang, general manager of the intelligent driving product line (seated). And Ambarella on the right: Fermi Wang, president, CEO and chairman (standing); Michael Chen, vice president of global business development (seated).

"Leapmotor's product focus is on technology and intelligence, to provide the best value-for-money with superior intelligent vehicle electrification. Leapmotor's products will be in the first echelon of the industry, in terms of intelligent driving in the future," said Jiangming Zhu. "We believe that this strategic cooperation between Leapmotor and Ambarella will bring strong empowerment to Leapmotor's advanced intelligent driving solutions, accelerate the upgrading and iteration of product intelligence, and create safer and more practical advanced intelligent driving functions."

"We are honored to establish this strategic partnership with Leapmotor. With the acceleration of advanced intelligent driving functions, carmakers and Tier 1 companies need solutions with higher AI performance, lower power consumption and comprehensive support for advanced algorithms across all vehicle segments," said Fermi Wang. "Our CV3-AD family of SoCs can demonstrate its proven performance in mainstream advanced intelligent driving systems, while its low-power architecture helps carmakers further simplify product design, which is essential to improving the range of electric vehicles and reducing battery costs."

In the future, Leapmotor and Ambarella plan to continue exploring more possibilities for intelligent driving technology cooperation, including jointly addressing challenges, actively expanding the global market, and bringing higher-value intelligent driving solutions to global users.

About Leapmotor

Leapmotor is an NEV company based in China that possesses full-suite independent R&D capabilities in NEV's core technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells NEVs, and at the same time develops and produces EIC core components and provides vehicle internet solutions based on cloud computing. With an aim to maximize user value, it strives to provide products and services which deliver superior experience beyond expectation. Leapmotor launched the "dual-model layout of battery electric + extended range" in 2023. It has currently mass produced four electric vehicles, including smart BEV T03, best-in-class smart electric SUV C11 and deluxe smart electric sedan C01 and first global strategic model C10 and three super extended-range versions of C11, C01 and C10 for sale. In 2023, Leapmotor delivered 144,155 units. As an icon of China's emerging NEV manufacturers, Leapmotor is opening up more possibilities for future travel with continuous efforts in technological innovation. For further information, please visit en.leapmotor.com.

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com .

Leapmotor Media Contacts

Ambarella Contacts

Media contact: Eric Lawson, elawson@ambarella.com , +1 480-276-9572

, +1 480-276-9572 Investor contact: Louis Gerhardy, lgerhardy@ambarella.com , +1 408-636-2310

, +1 408-636-2310 Sales contact: www.ambarella.com/about/contact/inquiries



All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Ambarella reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, specifications, and pricing at any time without notice. © 2024 Ambarella. All rights reserved.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af12493e-e8ef-4edc-a55d-58e752d82df6