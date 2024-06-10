Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results & Conference Call

Loading... Loading...

GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and 12 months ended March 31, 2024 at the close of market of June 18, 2024. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.



Q4 FISCAL 2024 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET) Dial-in numbers: Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659 North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392 Conference ID: 69675274 Webcast: A live webcast will be available at ir.andrewpeller.com Replay: Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario's Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia's Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:

Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT

(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited