Mitratech Adds Advanced Document Automation to Its Legal and Compliance Platform with Strategic Acquisition of HotDocs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global compliance technology leader for legal, risk, and HR teams, is excited to announce its strategic acquisition of HotDocs, the market-leading provider of automated document creation and management. The transition brings HotDocs' decades of market prowess in document assembly into Mitratech's award-winning compliance portfolio.



"When you think of the brand that's most trusted for streamlining the complexity of document production, you think of HotDocs," said Mitratech CEO Mike Williams. "These capabilities — alongside Mitratech's premier matter management platform, TeamConnect, and leading-edge workflow automation [TAP] — will deliver the market's most comprehensive enterprise legal management capabilities to clients and partners around the world. It's something that customers have been asking for, and a unique combination of functionality that we'll be the first to provide."

One million end users leverage HotDocs' industry-agnostic code to help transform regularly used documents and forms into intelligent templates and streamlined workflows. As part of the template creation process, regulatory compliance and all necessary controls can be applied to ensure that all documents — from promissory notes and contracts to loan origination forms — are automatically conformed to internal governance procedures and external regulations. Meanwhile, lines of business systems can be seamlessly integrated into HotDocs to bring efficient document automation capabilities to BPM, CRM, ECM, and other business-critical applications.

HotDocs Advance Suite, the platform's most recent release, provides a complete template producing, interview delivery, and document assembly offering all in one. The combination of a desktop-based tool for transforming documents into templates and the HotDocs Advance web delivers new interview components, user management tools, a web API, and additional capabilities — all designed to keep HotDocs users on the cutting edge of the platform's functionality.

This latest investment adds to Mitratech's recent momentum and growth, which includes the unveiling of PlatoBI , Mitratech's central analytics platform in partnership with Snowflake and AWS. Other highlights include AI-driven invoice review within Mitratech Managed Bill Review and TeamConnect; AI-enabled Document Summarization capabilities within Mitratech's GRC platform, Alyne; and more , all of which can be explored first-hand in a unique, cross-functional setting at Mitratech's Annual Conference and Technology Expo, Interact .

This news also closely follows several significant industry acknowledgments for the company, including being awarded 3rd consecutive "Overall LegalTech Company of the Year" recognition by LegalTech Breakthrough , back-to-back recognition as a Top Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix Report, and the title of "Best Comprehensive Solution" and "Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution" at the HR Tech Awards.

