Epiq Wins Partnership with Landrum & Shouse Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today a new partnership with Landrum & Shouse LLP to provide office and messenger services across the firm's offices in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky. This marks the eighth new strategic outsourcing deal announced by Epiq in 2024.



Epiq was selected based on its reputation for providing superior business transformation services to similar law firms. Landrum & Shouse was seeking a new solution that would bring innovation and organizational change, and Epiq worked with the leadership team to transition firm employees to Epiq to maximize a seamless transition.

"Working with Epiq has been easy as they have been very knowledgeable, flexible, and accommodating to our specific business process requirements," said Desirae Hagan, Landrum & Shouse's Director of Administration. "Working together, we appreciate Epiq's collaborative and transparent approach, and we look forward to continuing our relationship to improve our operations and gain more efficiencies – all while realizing a significant cost savings."

Epiq's ability to educate employees and build a custom team that is skilled to respond to law firm's changing needs and demands enables transformation and ensures impactful organizational change. The cross-functionally trained staff members at Landrum & Shouse's offices support the firm's leaders, helping to achieve operational goals and meet the everchanging demands of an evolving workplace.

"We are proud to have been chosen by Landrum & Shouse," said Michelle Deichmeister, President of Epiq's Global Business Transformation Solutions business. "We take pride in being able to create multiskilled and empowered teams through standardized processes and our unique utility player program. Always polished and professional, we bring efficiencies that accelerate the transformation of the business of law."

Epiq has significant business process outsourcing experience, driving organizational and operational innovation at more than 500 client sites and for 91 of the top 100 law firms. By leveraging its expertise with utility players, process improvement, and quality, Epiq is able to soundly engrain with clients' strategies to outsource front- and back-end processes.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

