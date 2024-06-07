Greenridge Exploration Announces Marketing Agreement

Loading... Loading...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenridge Exploration Inc. ("Greenridge" or the "Company") GXPHW)), is pleased to announce that it has re-engaged the marketing services of MIC Marketing Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-Str. 49b 51379 Leverkusen, Germany; email: contact@micpublishing.de) by entering into an agreement with MIC on June 7, 2024 to provide marketing services for a duration of 6 months (the "Term"), commencing on June 18, 2024 (the "MIC Agreement"). MIC was originally retained by the Company on January 9, 2024 to provide marketing services.



MIC is an independent company which will, as appropriate, provide project management and consulting for an online marketing campaign, coordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize AdWords campaigns, adapt AdWords bidding strategies, optimize AdWords ads and create and optimize landing pages (the "Marketing Services"). The promotional activity will occur in Europe by email, Facebook, and Google.

Under the terms of the MIC Agreement, the Company will compensate MIC €150,000, with an option to increase the advertising budget up to €500,000 during the Term. The Company will not issue any securities to MIC as compensation for the Marketing Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, MIC (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Greenridge Exploration Inc.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. GXPHW)) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral projects in North America. The Carpenter Lake Uranium Project is located in the Athabasca Basin consisting of 7 mineral claims covering 13,387 hectares across the Cable Bay Shear Zone and the Company is advancing the Project to test multiple high priority targets. The Company's Nut Lake Uranium Project located in the Thelon Basin includes historical drilling which intersected up to 9ft of 0.69% U 3 O 8 including 4.90% U 3 O 8 over 1ft from 8ft depth2. Additionally, the Company's Weyman Copper Project in southeast British Columbia sits on the south portion of the famous Quesnel Terrance. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with significant expertise in capital raising and advancing mining projects.

Russell Starr

Russell Starr

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (778) 897-3388

Email: info@greenridge-exploration.com

