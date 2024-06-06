INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biomea Fusion, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or "the Company") BMEA violations of the securities laws.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Biomea issued a press release on June 6, 2024, announcing that it "has received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that a full clinical hold has been placed on Biomea's ongoing Phase I/II clinical trials of the Company's investigational covalent menin inhibitor BMF-219 in type 2 and type 1 diabetes (COVALENT-111 and COVALENT-112), respectively." Based on this news, shares of Biomea fell by almost 59% in after hours trading on the same day.

