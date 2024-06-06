Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in Sidoti Small Cap Conference, SHARE Series at NYSE, and Jefferies Consumer Conference

Loading... Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth" or the "Company") BRLT, an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor events.



On June 12, 2024, the Company will participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Conference being held virtually. Management will hold a presentation at 4:00pm ET and host investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 14, 2024, the Company will participate in the SHARE Series event being held at the New York Stock Exchange. Management will participate in a fireside chat presentation at 9:00am ET.

From June 17th to June 18th, 2024, the Company will participate in the Jefferies Consumer Conference being held in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Management will hold a breakout session at 8:00am ET on June 18, 2024 and host investor meetings during the two-day conference.

A live webcast of the Sidoti Small Cap presentation can be accessed at the "Events and Presentations" section of Brilliant Earth's investor website at Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. An archived replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Website and will remain available for one year following the event.

A live webcast of the SHARE Series fireside chat presentation can be accessed here or at the "Events and Presentations" section of Brilliant Earth's investor website at: Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for one year following the event.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 35 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

investorrelations@brilliantearth.com