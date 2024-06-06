Delta Technical College announces 2024 high school scholarship program winners

Loading... Loading...

HORN LAKE, Miss., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Delta Technical College (DTC) announced the 2024 High School Scholarship Program winners. This year, the program awarded 144 scholarships totaling over $400,000 across the two DTC campuses.

"We are honored to provide this opportunity year after year to deserving local high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in the skilled trades," said Director of High School Admissions, Louie Schonauer. "We believe by learning a skilled trade, you can change your life. These students shared their stories and showed a commitment to pursuing their education, and we want to congratulate them on this accomplishment."

Each DTC campus awarded several scholarships for various amounts. The following students earned the top scholarship awards:

Horn Lake Campus

Amy Perez, Memphis School of Excellence, Full Ride scholarship to the Cosmetology program. Brianna Jenkins, Southaven High School, $10,000 scholarship to the Cosmetology program. Ciara Beale, Memphis School of Excellence, $10,000 scholarship to the Dental Assisting program.



Ridgeland Campus

Devin Mitchell, Ridgeland High School, Full Ride scholarship to the Welding program. Griffin Bonner, Florence High School, $10,000 scholarship to the Welding program. Marterio Miles, Yazoo City High School, $10,000 scholarship to the Professional Truck Driving program.



DTC's High School Scholarship Program was created to provide an opportunity for local high school seniors to reduce the cost of their training in pursuit of a career in the skilled trades. Scholarship winners are selected through a multi-step application process that includes a video submission and interview with campus leadership.

Across DTC's two Mississippi campuses and sister school Midwest Technical Institute (MTI)'s four locations in Illinois and Missouri, 228 high school seniors will receive approximately $697,600 in MTI and DTC scholarship funds.

DTC is a trade school that provides hands-on training in mechanical trades, allied health, cosmetology and trucking. These are skilled trades industries that can offer opportunities for long-term career paths. DTC prides itself on changing the lives of students through hands-on workforce training.

For more information about DTC please visit the DTC website or call your local DTC campus.

About Delta Technical College

Delta Technical College (DTC) offers hands-on training in a number of skilled trades career fields, including mechanical trades, allied health, truck driving and cosmetology. DTC's goal is to provide students with the skills necessary to begin careers in the skilled trades industry. DTC and its sister school, Midwest Technical Institute, operate six campuses across the Midwest and Mississippi Delta regions. For more information, visit DeltaTechnicalCollege.com.

