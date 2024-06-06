Shareholders that lost money on Exscientia plc(EXAI) Urged to Join Class Action – Contact The Gross Law Firm to Learn More

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Exscientia plc EXAI.

Shareholders who purchased shares of EXAI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 23, 2022 to February 12, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Andrew Hopkins, the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, had engaged in improper relationships with employees that were inconsistent with the Company's standards and values; (ii) David Nicholson, former Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, had prior knowledge of Hopkins's relationships and had improperly addressed Hopkins's misconduct without consulting the Board of Directors; (iii) the Company's maintenance and enforcement of its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics was inadequate to safeguard against the foregoing conduct; (iv) the foregoing failures subjected the Company to a heightened risk of disruptive leadership transitions and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 25, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/exscientia-plc-loss-submission-form/?id=82874&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of EXAI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 25, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

