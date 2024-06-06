ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI) launches ADM120: Writing Effective Policies and Procedures

Loading... Loading...

ATLANTA, GA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is pleased to introduce its newest course, ADM120: Writing Effective Policies and Procedures.

Policies and procedures help programs set the course, define the culture, guide staff members, and ensure transparency in business operations. They allow for consistency in the application of rules across the program. Clear policies and procedures let staff members know what they can expect and what is expected of them.

Policies and procedures can be for an entire center, a specific program (e.g., Summer Camp), or just one age group (e.g., School-age, Pre-K) as appropriate. For example, a non-discrimination policy would apply program-wide, but a policy about professional license maintenance would only apply to specific staff members who require licensure.

Establishing clear policies and procedures is essential for effective program management. This course explores strategies for drafting policies and procedures that are clear and comprehensive. The course will help participants identify topics that should be covered and policy language to use and avoid. Participants will also discover ways to introduce and train staff in ways that enhance employee buy-in, as well as ways to ensure compliance from staff and families.

"This course will support directors and administrators in their efforts to establish and maintain clear policies and procedures, which are the foundation of program operation and success," says Dr. Chrystine Mitchell, Director, Early Childhood Education Operations. "Participants will better understand how to word policies and procedures, how to communicate about P&P with staff and families, and how to align actions to the stated policies."

Since its founding in 2005, CCEI has launched more than 500 online childcare training courses to meet state licensure and Head Start requirements, as well as online certificate programs for nationally recognized credentials, including the Child Development Associate (CDA).

ADM120: Writing Effective Policies and Procedures is a three-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information on these courses, as well as CCEI's entire catalog of 200+ offerings, click here or call 1.800.499.9907, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

About ChildCare Education Institute, A StraighterLine Company

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 200+ English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and as an IACET Accredited Provider, offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. Visit www.cceionline.com for more information.

