Westland Insurance acquires Canadian Special Risks Inc.

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance today announced that it acquired Canadian Special Risks Inc. effective June 1. This strategic move marks another milestone in Westland's ongoing expansion efforts across the country.

Located in Athabasca, Alberta, Canadian Special Risks is a well-established commercial brokerage specializing in commercial welding programs. By joining forces with Canadian Special Risks, Westland Insurance aims to leverage its specialized knowledge and experience to better serve its diverse Alberta clients.

"This is an exciting acquisition that takes us deeper into the specialty commercial insurance space in Western Canada," said Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland Insurance. "The team at Canadian Special Risks are at the top of their class and have invaluable experience and insight to offer. With this partnership, we're well-positioned to offer enhanced insurance solutions tailored to the unique risks and challenges faced by our Alberta business clients."

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. This latest move aligns with the company's long-term vision of expanding its reach and providing comprehensive insurance solutions to a wider customer base.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

