ARC Churches Announces 2025 ARC Conference in a New Location

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated ARC Conference 2025, scheduled to take place on April 29-30, 2025. It will be held at a new location: Milestone Church in Dallas, TX. Building on the success of previous conferences, the ARC aims to ensure the upcoming conference will be a transformative experience for pastors, leaders, and future planters of ARC churches seeking to ignite growth and impact within their local congregations.



The announcement comes shortly after the conclusion of the highly successful ARC Conference 2024, which was held on April 23-24 at the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama. Attendees were treated to two days' worth of enriching sessions, dynamic worship experiences, and invaluable networking opportunities. Keynote speakers delivered powerful messages and touched on relevant topics ranging from effective leadership strategies to navigating the complexities of ministry life. The atmosphere was electric, as participants engaged in lively discussions and exchanged insights on how to cultivate thriving churches within the ARC churches network.

The ARC Conference 2025 will also serve as a dynamic platform for attendees. It will allow them to form meaningful relationships, access valuable resources, and engage in practical teachings tailored to various aspects of ministry. Emphasizing the importance of collaboration, the event welcomes churches from diverse denominations, networks, and backgrounds to join forces in pursuit of a shared mission: empowering and equipping local churches so they can grow and impact their community.

"We are excited to invite church leaders from around the world to come together for two days of worship, connection, and practical teaching," said Pastor Dino Rizzo, President and Executive Director at the Association of Related Churches. "At the ARC Conference, our goal is to provide pastors, leaders, and future planters of ARC churches with the tools and support they need to thrive in their ministry endeavors."

Attendees can anticipate an enriching program featuring inspiring keynote speakers as they address relevant topics in church leadership, plus practical breakout sessions designed to address specific ministry needs. From navigating the complexities of ministry life to developing effective outreach strategies, the conference will offer insights and strategies that help church leaders overcome challenges and seize opportunities for growth.

"We believe that when church leaders come together, incredible things can happen," added Dino Rizzo. "Our hope is that the ARC Conference 2025 will be a catalyst for innovation, and transformation within the global church community."

Registration for the ARC Conference 2025 is now open. Church leaders interested in attending are encouraged to visit the ARC Conference website for more information on speakers, the schedule, travel arrangements, and registration details.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC)

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ's life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches globally.

