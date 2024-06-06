Clue Digital Appoints Michael Rosen as Global Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Growth and Global Expansion

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO and NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clue Digital, a leading media agency and data platform, today announced the appointment of Michael Rosen as Global Chief Revenue Officer. Tasked with spearheading Clue Digital's revenue growth and global expansion plans, Rosen's appointment coincides with the launch of the company's proprietary NPI (National Provider Identifier) Database. The database empowers healthcare brands across the United States to engage with healthcare professionals (HCPs) with greater precision, personalization, and performance.



Rosen brings over 20 years of experience scaling major media, mid-stage, and early-stage companies across the omnichannel ecosystem. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer of Intersection, where he led the out-of-home media company's revenue efforts, resulting in significant growth and product innovation. Rosen has also held executive leadership roles at Foursquare, First Look Media, AT&T, WeatherBug, and Bloomberg.

"Michael is a proven leader with an impressive track record of driving revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and expanding into new markets," said Joshua Alvernia, Co-Founder and CEO of Clue Digital. "His extensive experience working with brands and agencies across all digital media channels, combined with his deep industry relationships and strategic vision, make him the ideal person to lead our revenue organization and accelerate our global growth."

The NPI Database enables healthcare marketers to connect with over 6M+ HCPs across 190 specialties with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Clue Digital's proprietary HCP identity resolution and validation process ensures 100% NPI coverage, while its seamless integration with the company's Data Activation Platform enables dynamic HCP profiling, 1:1 contextual targeting, and real-time campaign optimization.

"Healthcare marketers are increasingly seeking solutions that can deliver both precision and performance at scale," said Rosen. "Clue Digital's NPI Database is a true game-changer, enabling brands to engage HCPs with unparalleled accuracy, relevance, and measurability. I am thrilled to join Clue Digital and help our clients drive meaningful engagement and measurable outcomes that ultimately support better patient care."

Clue Digital's powerful combination of deterministic data, advanced technology, and turnkey activation recently earned the company an AdExchanger Award for Best Measurement or Analytics Capability, further validating its industry leadership and impact. Beyond its specialization in healthcare, Clue Digital successfully services Fortune 1000 brands and digital agencies across verticals and specialties including financial services, multicultural marketing, retail, travel and more.

In addition to Rosen's commercial leadership, he shares in Clue Digital's ethos with values deeply rooted in integrity, collaboration and customer-centricity. His unique blend of media, technology and market expertise will play a key role in shaping Clue Digital's strategic direction and unlocking new growth opportunities.

Rosen holds an MBA in marketing from NYU Stern School of Business and a B.A. from Syracuse University. He serves on the board of the New York Pops Orchestra, is vice-chair of the UJA-Federation of New York's Marketing Council, and is a founding member of the Newhouse Emerging Leaders at Syracuse University.

Clue Digital is an award-winning digital media partner that empowers brands to connect with the right audiences and drive measurable growth through advanced data activation and expert campaign management. Leveraging its proprietary data activation platform and a global team of strategists, traders, analysts, and engineers, Clue Digital delivers end-to-end media solutions that enable unparalleled targeting, optimization, and measurement across channels. With a focus on delivering tailored strategies and hands-on service, Clue Digital helps brands and agencies worldwide solve their unique challenges and achieve their digital advertising goals. For more information, visit www.cluedigital.com .

