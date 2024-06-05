DOXIMITY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Doximity, Inc. - DOCS

Loading... Loading...

NEW ORLEANS, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until June 17, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Doximity, Inc. DOCS, if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between February 9, 2022, and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District California.



Get Help

Doximity investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-docs/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Doximity and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that the Company repeatedly touted its business prospects and the sustainability of its revenue growth and profitability, while downplaying the impact of competition and tightening macroeconomic conditions on its reliance on "upselling" products and services (such as additional advertising) to existing customers to sustain the Company's performance and future growth.

The case is Kissler v. Doximity, Inc., et al., 24-cv-02281.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.